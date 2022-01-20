Transworld Business Advisors of Lansing - 1/20/22

LANSING, Mich. — Jessica Starks, Business Broker with Transworld Business Advisors, looks back on 2021 and forward into 2022 to discuss the business transaction trends. For more information please visit tworld.com/lansing or by calling 517.492.0039.

