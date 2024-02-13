Transworld Business Advisors of Grand Rapids | Lansing - 02/13/24

LANSING, Mich. — Jessica Starks, President of Transworld Business Advisors of Grand Rapids | Lansing talks about the 2024 business sale and acquisition market. For more information please visit tworld.com/locations/grand-rapids-and-lansing or call (517) 492-0039.

