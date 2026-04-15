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Transworld Business Advisors and Exit Factor of Grand Rapids | Lansing - 04/15/26

Jessica Starks, Business Broker and Exit Strategist with Transworld Business Advisors and Exit Factor, discusses the top themes business owners are actively trying to understand right now.
Transworld Business Advisors and Exit Factor of Grand Rapids | Lansing - 04/15/26
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LANSING, Mich. — Jessica Starks, Business Broker and Exit Strategist with Transworld Business Advisors and Exit Factor, discusses the top themes business owners are actively trying to understand right now. For more information please visit tworld.com, exitfactor.com, and (517) 492-0039.

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