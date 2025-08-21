Transworld Business Advisors and Exit Factor - 08/21/25

LANSING, Mich. — Jessica Starks, an Exit Strategist with Transworld Business Advisors and Exit Factor, emphasizes several top priorities for business owners looking to sell their businesses. For more information please visit tworld.com, exitfactor.com, and (517) 492-0039.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook