Top of The Town - 11/12/21

LANSING, Mich. — Skyler Ashley, Arts & Culture Editor at Lansing City Pulse talks about the lucky winners of the paper's annual Top of the Town Contest. The people of Lansing voted on their favorite people, places and things, and the results are finally in. For more information please visit FOX47news.com or LansingCityPulse.com or call (517) 371-5600.

