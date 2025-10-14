Todd Martin Youth Leadership - 10/14/25

LANSING, Mich. — Rebecca Johnson, Executive Director of Todd Martin Youth Leadership, shares how this Lansing-based nonprofit is empowering youth beyond the tennis court through education, leadership, and life skills — and invites the community to support its mission at the upcoming Champion’s Reception on October 24. For more information please visit TMYL.org or call (517) 483-4021.

