tinkrLAB STEAM Learning Centers - 10/27/21

LANSING, Mich. — Melissa Rabideau, Founder and CEO of tinkrLAB STEAM Learning Centers talks about moving into their new location with their upcoming classes. They will be having a Grand Opening at their new location on Saturday October 30 from 10am-4pm with a Costume Contest, Mega Toy Hack, Tours and more. For more information please visit tinkrLAB.com or call (517) 500-TOTS.
