The University of Olivet - 9/15/23

LANSING, Mich. — Paul Burkhardt, Ph.D., Provost at The University of Olivet talks about their new program, Olivet Direct now at the Lansing School District. For more information please visit uolivet.edu or call (800) 456-7189.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook