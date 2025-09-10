The Plant Professionals Inc. - 09/10/25

LANSING, Mich. — Kathy and Mayra from The Plant Professionals talk about how to get the perennial garden under control and prepare for an easier season next spring. For more information please visit ThePlantProfessionals.com or call (517) 327-1059.

