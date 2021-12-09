The Mental Health Awareness and Resource Fair - 12/9/21

LANSING, Mich. — Yanice Jackson, Account Clerk III at the Office of Ingham County Treasurer and Yolanda Pope, CEO and Founder of The Dignified Aging Project talk about the upcoming Mental Health Awareness and Resource Fair. This is an interactive resource fair designed to connect community members within Ingham County with resources to achieve optimal mental health despite some of the barriers and disparities that effect everyday people. We realize that many in BIPOC (Black, indigenous, people of color) and marginalized communities have suffered due to longtime disparities over the years and it has magnified exponentially due to the onslaught of COVID-19 Pandemic. For more information please visit Facebook.com/InghamCoTreasurer or call (517) 858-9334.

