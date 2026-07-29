The Magic of Chad Banister - 07/29/26

LANSING, Mich. — Professional magician Chad Banister joins Morning Blend to share how magic creates genuine human connection, not just impossible moments. He’ll perform live while talking about bringing interactive entertainment to audiences of all ages across Michigan.

Experience The Magic of Chad Banister, interactive, modern magic that creates unforgettable moments of laughter, wonder, and genuine connection. Chad is available for theaters, schools, libraries, retirement communities, corporate events, country clubs, festivals, and private celebrations throughout Michigan. Find “The Magic of Chad Banister” on Facebook.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook