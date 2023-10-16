The Macotta Club - 10/16/23

LANSING, Mich. — Julie Reinhardt, Director of Downtown Development for Downtown Lansing, Inc talks about how Lansing is getting a new eatery next year, The Macotta Club which isn’t just your typical restaurant, it’s also a business accelerator program. For more information please visit macottaclub.com

