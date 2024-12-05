The Lightfoot Band - 12/05/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Lightfoot Band, the original members who recorded the hits and toured worldwide with Gordon Lightfoot, present The Songs Of Gordon Lightfoot in concert. See the show at Margaret Livensbarger Theatre, Holt High School, 5885 W. Holt Rd on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7:30. For more information please visit TheLightfootBand.com.

