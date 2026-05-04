The Kroger Company - 05/04/26

LANSING, Mich. — Let Kroger help with your Mother's Day plans!

As Mother’s Day approaches, more families are choosing to celebrate at home with simple, thoughtful moments instead of crowded restaurants. Ahead of Mom’s big day, Kroger is available for easy, stress-free ways to create a special day for mom including brunch boards to kid-friendly activities and quick, no-prep meal ideas. For more information, please visit Kroger.com.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook