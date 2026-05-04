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The Kroger Company - 05/04/26

Let Kroger help with your Mother's Day plans!
The Kroger Company - 05/04/26
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LANSING, Mich. — Let Kroger help with your Mother's Day plans!

As Mother’s Day approaches, more families are choosing to celebrate at home with simple, thoughtful moments instead of crowded restaurants. Ahead of Mom’s big day, Kroger is available for easy, stress-free ways to create a special day for mom including brunch boards to kid-friendly activities and quick, no-prep meal ideas. For more information, please visit Kroger.com.

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