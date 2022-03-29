The Joyful Juniper Co. & Michigan Barn Wood And Salvage - 3/29/22

LANSING, Mich. — Sarah Russell, Owner of The Joyful Juniper Co. and Kendra Patterson, Owner of Michigan Barn Wood & Salvage talk about their two companies partnership and featuring the I Mich You Junie boxes to celebrate Michigan's 185th Birthday. For more information please visit Juniebox.com; MichiganBarnWoodAndSalvage.com or call (910) 650-1321 or (517) 490-4407.
