The Fledge - 1/25/22

LANSING, Mich. — Jerry Norris, Founder & CEO of The Fledge talks about eliminating poverty and gun violence in the city through entrepreneurialism and getting people involved. For more information please visit TheFledge.com or call (517) 230-7679.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.