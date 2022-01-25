The Fledge - 1/25/22

LANSING, Mich. — Jerry Norris, Founder & CEO of The Fledge talks about eliminating poverty and gun violence in the city through entrepreneurialism and getting people involved. For more information please visit TheFledge.com or call (517) 230-7679.

