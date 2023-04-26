The Five Forks Bakery - 4/26/23

LANSING, Mich. — Mallory Vredeveld and Maddison Husted, Owners of The Five Forks Bakery talk about opening their new bakery in the Jackson area that offers delicious and beautiful treats. For more information please visit fiveforksbakery.com or call (517) 998-3675.

