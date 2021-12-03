The Davies Project - 12/3/21

LANSING, Mich. — Pam Miklavcic, Executive Director of The Davies Project talks about collaborating with the Lansing School District to give free rides to local school children and their families to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. For more information please visit TheDaviesProject.org or call (517) 775-7457.

