The Davies Project - 12/16/22

LANSING, Mich. — Rich Howard, Chief Operating Officer and Maria Churchill, Director of Engagement at The Davies Project talk about The Davies Project - Volunteer Driver - Drive! to help provide rides to families with seriously ill children, prenatal mothers getting to them medical appointments and NICU parents allowing them to bond with their children. For more information please visit thedaviesproject.com or call (517) 515-5122.

