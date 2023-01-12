The Davies Project - 1/12/23

LANSING, Mich. — Maria Churchill, Director of Engagement at The Davies Project, Marie Huber & Maddy Fowler, MSU Interns talk about the outreach taking place at The Davies Project. For more information please visit thedaviesproject.com or call (517) 515-5122.
