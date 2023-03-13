The Davie Project - 3/13/23

LANSING, Mich. — Rich Howard, Chief Operations Manager and Arianna Saldana Incoming Board President for The Davies Project talk about Arianna's move into her new position and what their greatest needs are currently. For more information please visit thedaviesproject.com or call (517) 515-5122.

