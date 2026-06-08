The Chronicle Media Group - 06/08/26

LANSING, Mich. — Yanice Y. Carter, Publisher of The Chronicle News, and Ken Barnes of 40Dubb Podcast discuss The Chronicle’s 40-year legacy, the growth of Chronicle Media Group, new community partnerships, youth initiatives, and the future of local storytelling in throughout Michigan. For additional information, please visit TheChronicleNews.com or call 1 (888) 281-3634.
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