Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

The Black Santa Experience - 11/24/22

Posted at 8:28 AM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 08:28:07-05

LANSING, Mich. — Chad Jordan, Owner of Cravings Popcorn and Najeema Iman, Co-Founder of Black Lansing talk about their upcoming event, The Black Santa Experience, this Saturday, November 26th at The Venue in the Lansing Mall. For more information please visit christmasforusbyus.com or call (313) 347-5653.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019
Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend?
Please complete the form below