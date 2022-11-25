The Black Santa Experience - 11/24/22

LANSING, Mich. — Chad Jordan, Owner of Cravings Popcorn and Najeema Iman, Co-Founder of Black Lansing talk about their upcoming event, The Black Santa Experience, this Saturday, November 26th at The Venue in the Lansing Mall. For more information please visit christmasforusbyus.com or call (313) 347-5653.

