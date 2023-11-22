The Black Santa Experience - 11/22/23

LANSING, Mich. — Karla Wagner, Founder of The Black Santa Experience talks about its return to Lansing for its second year this Saturday, November 25th. For more information please visit theblacksantaexperiencetm.com or call (973) 444-9982.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook