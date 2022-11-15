The Authority Positioning Coach, Mike Saunders -11/15/22

LANSING, Mich. — Mike Saunders, an Authority Positioning Strategist, helps Financial Professionals who struggle with standing out from their competition, to become an instant celebrity on the powerful platforms of Publicity, Podcasting, and Publishing. For more information, please visit AuthorityPositioningCoach.com or call 720-232-3112.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook