Tanger Outlets - 2/9/18

Amy Stanton, General Manager, Tanger Outlets, talks about brand awareness and how Lansing market is important to them, and to remind them of the one stop shopping at Tanger. For more information, go to their website at www.tangerouts.com/howell.
