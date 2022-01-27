T. Smith Business Consulting LLC - 1/27/22

LANSING, Mich. — Toneka Smith, Owner of T. Smith Business Consulting LLC talks about professional advice and expertise for small business owners, and those aspiring to be a entrepreneurs. They are here to help you organize, focus and structure your business. For more information please visit FB.com/tsmithbusinessconsultingllc

