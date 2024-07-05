T-Mobile - 07/05/24

LANSING, Mich. — T-Mobile in Jackson is excited to upgrade your family to the latest, most reliable devices on the best 5g network! They have competitive plans, great promotions, and solutions you never knew you needed to upgrade your life. For more information please visit T-Mobile.com or call (517) 789-1151.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook