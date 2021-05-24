T. A. Forsberg Inc. - 5/24/21

Brent Forsberg, President of T.A. Forsberg, Inc. talks about the values of place and how important they are to us and how to create the places that have better connectivity. For more information please visit www.LansingRealEstate.com or call (517) 349-9330.

