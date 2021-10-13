T.A Forsberg, Inc. - 10/13/21

LANSING, Mich. — Brent Forsberg, President of T.A. Forsberg, Inc. talks about the annual Home Builders Association of Lansing Trunk or Treat event on October 26th 5:00 to 7:00. For more information please visit LansingRealEstate.com
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.