Sylvia's Sudsery, LLC - 8/11/22

LANSING, Mich. — Danielle Hastings, Owner and Soap Artist at Sylvia's Sudsery, LLC talks about their dessert-inspired soaps and the importance of self-care. For more information please visit sylviassudsery.com or call (989) 942-2032.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.