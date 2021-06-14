Sylvan Learning - 6/14/21

Jennie Mill, Center Director of Sylvan Learning talks about how the Sylvan Insight Assessment can give families a guideline for summer plans. For more information please visit SylvanLansing.com SylvanJackson.com or call (517) 372-7410 for Lansing and (517) 787-9180 for Jackson.
