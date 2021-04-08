Sylvan Learning - 4/8/21

Jessica Rollins, Executive Director and Owner at Sylvan Learning talks about the Sylvan Insight Assessment and how it is so unique. For more information please visit SylvanLansing.com (517) 372-7410 or SylvanJackson.com (517) 787-9780.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook