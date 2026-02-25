Swiffer - 02/25/26

LANSING, Mich. — As an Olympic Gold Medalist in Curling, Matt Hamilton knows a little bit about sweeping. Which is why a partnership with Swiffer is a perfect fit. Here to tell us more about his Olympic Journey and this new partnership is Matt Hamilton. To get a gold‑medal‑level clean at home, visit Swiffer.com and check Matt Hamilton's Instagram @hamscurl
