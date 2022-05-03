Summit Comics and Games - 5/3/22

LANSING, Mich. — Matthew Hunt, Store Manager of Summit Comics and Games talks about their upcoming event for Free Comic Book Day on May 7th 11am to 7pm. Last year they had over 1200 people! For more information please visit them on Facebook at Facebook.com/summitlansing or call (517) 485-2369.

