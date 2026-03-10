Studio Marketplace with Viking's Edge - 03/10/26

LANSING, Mich. — Melissa Randall, owner of Studio Marketplace introduces their new neighbor in Downtown Charlotte! Viking's Edge, Axe Throwing Done Right is now open! Capri Dickinson, owner of Viking's Edge, discusses the games and events offered, with six lanes to throw in!

For more information on Viking's Edge, please visit VikingsEdge48813.com, Facebook, or call (517) 881-0688.

For more information on Studio Marketplace, visit StudioMarketplaceMI.com, Facebook, or call (616) 818-5980.

