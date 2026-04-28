Studio Marketplace with The Quarry - 04/28/26

LANSING, Mich. — Studio Marketplace and the Quarry coming together to host Mom Prom in Charlotte Michigan!
Mom Prom: Derby Edition
Saturday May 2nd 7 - 10 pm
The Quarry
3659 E. Clinton Trail
Charlotte, MI
For details and more information on Studio Marketplace, visit StudioMarketplaceMI.com, Facebook, or call (616) 818-5980.
For more information on The Quarry, please visit TheQuarryMI.com or Facebook.
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