Studio Marketplace with The Quarry - 04/28/26

LANSING, Mich. — Studio Marketplace and the Quarry coming together to host Mom Prom in Charlotte Michigan!

Mom Prom: Derby Edition

Saturday May 2nd 7 - 10 pm

The Quarry

3659 E. Clinton Trail

Charlotte, MI

For details and more information on Studio Marketplace, visit StudioMarketplaceMI.com, Facebook, or call (616) 818-5980.

For more information on The Quarry, please visit TheQuarryMI.com or Facebook.

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