Studio Marketplace with Rustic Co. - 04/10/26

LANSING, Mich. — Studio Marketplace and Rustic Co are bringing fun events this spring to Charlotte Mi!

April 10th - Plant Bingo

April 11th - Edgar Lloudermilk Band

April 26th - Toast & Tunes

May 2nd - Mom Prom Derby Style

For details and more information on Studio Marketplace, visit StudioMarketplaceMI.com, Facebook, or call (616) 818-5980.

For more information on Rustic Co., visit Facebook.

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