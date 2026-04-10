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Studio Marketplace with Rustic Co. - 04/10/26

Studio Marketplace and Rustic Co are bringing fun events this spring to Charlotte Mi!
Studio Marketplace with Rustic Co. - 04/10/26
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LANSING, Mich. — Studio Marketplace and Rustic Co are bringing fun events this spring to Charlotte Mi!
April 10th - Plant Bingo
April 11th - Edgar Lloudermilk Band
April 26th - Toast & Tunes
May 2nd - Mom Prom Derby Style

For details and more information on Studio Marketplace, visit StudioMarketplaceMI.com, Facebook, or call (616) 818-5980.
For more information on Rustic Co., visit Facebook.

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