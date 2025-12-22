Studio Marketplace: The Cabin in the Woods - 12/22/25

LANSING, Mich. — Studio Marketplace teams up with The Cabin in the Woods! Herbalists Diane & Leann, owners of The Cabin in the Woods, detail the origin of the business, their products, and their upcoming event, " A Day with Herbs Part 1", on Saturday January 10th! For more information, please reach out to TheCabinInTheWoods1@gmail.com or call (517) 749-9286. For more information on Studio Marketplace, visit StudioMarketplaceMI.com, Facebook, or call (616) 818-5980.
