Studio Marketplace: The Cabin in the Woods - 01/02/26

LANSING, Mich. — Studio Marketplace teams up with The Cabin in the Woods! Herbalists Diane & Leann, owners of The Cabin in the Woods, detail the origin of the business, their products, and their upcoming event, " A Day with Herbs Part 1", on Saturday January 10th! For more information, please reach out to TheCabinInTheWoods1@gmail.com or call (517) 749-9286. For more information on Studio Marketplace, visit StudioMarketplaceMI.com, Facebook, or call (616) 818-5980.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook