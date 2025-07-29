Studio Marketplace - Oopsey Dansey Floral Boutique - 07/29/25

LANSING, Mich. — Downtown Charlotte has something new in bloom! Lindsey Ruffer, owner of Oopsey Dansey Floral Boutique, stops in to discuss how she began in the floral business, and what Oopsey Dansey Floral Boutique brings to Charlotte.

For more information please visit OopseyDansey.com or call (517) 983-8594.

For Studio Marketplace, please visit StudioMarketplaceMI.com or call (616) 818-5980.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook