Studio Marketplace & KLE Make - 08/13/24

LANSING, Mich. — Melissa Randall, owner of Studio Marketplace, and Katie Emery, of KLE Make, share how beautiful earrings are making a difference in downtown Charlotte. For more information please visit StudioMarketplaceMI.com or call (616) 818-5980.
