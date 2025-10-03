Studio Marketplace - 10/3/25

LANSING, Mich. — Melissa Randall, owner of Studio Marketplace, is joined by Andrea Zimmer of Premier T's, to talk about Studio Marketplace relocating in downtown Charlotte. For more information visit studiomarketplace.mi.com or call (616) 818-5980.

