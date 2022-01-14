Studio 517 - 1/14/22

LANSING, Mich. — Kaite Morgan and Chelsea Lusk, Co-Owners of Studio 517 talk about their new photography studio for rent in Jackson! It's the first of it's kind in the Jackson area. For more information please visit ChelseaLusk.com; CapturedByKaite.com or call (616) 309-0800.
