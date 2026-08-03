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Studio 10 - 08/02/26

Bobby Hoffman will join the popular lifestyle program Studio 10 on WILX as co-host alongside Nicole Buchmann.
Studio 10 - 08/02/26
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LANSING, Mich. — On July 15th 2026, Gray Media Lansing announced a dynamic transition for two of Mid-Michigan’s media personalities. Well-known leadership strategist, speaker, and community advocate Bobby Hoffman will join the popular lifestyle program Studio 10 on WILX as co-host alongside Nicole Buchmann. For more information, please visit wilx.com/studio10.

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