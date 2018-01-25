State Room - 1/25/18

Cloudy
Marianne Bacon, Operations Manager, State Room Restaurant, tells us about the service and options they offer as well as special events and wines. For more information, please visit their website at www.kelloggcenter.com/StateRoomRestaurant.com
