Sports Betting Alliance - 02/04/26

LANSING, Mich. — A new analysis from Legal Sports Report, in partnership with the Sports Betting Alliance, forecasts that $1.71 billion will be legally wagered nationwide on Super Bowl 60. This projection demonstrates the continued growth of regulated sports betting markets across the United States and the popularity of one of the globe’s most-watched televised events. Joe Maloney, of the Sports Betting Alliance, discusses. For more information, please visit SportsBettingAlliance.org and legalsportsreport.com/252387/2026-super-bowl-60-betting-handle-forecast/

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook