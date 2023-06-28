Spectacular Lives Coaching - 6/28/23

LANSING, Mich. — Mike Harrison, Chief Dream Officer with Spectacular Lives Coaching talks about how to get started in the field of coaching. For more information please visit SpectacularLives.com or call (616) 502-8632.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook