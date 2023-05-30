Spectacular Lives Coaching - 5/30/23

LANSING, Mich. — Mike Harrison, Master Certified Life Planning Coach with Spectacular Lives Coaching talks about how coaching empowers people to imagine, create and experience spectacular lives physically, mentally, financially with his signature: StoryShift System. For more information please visit SpectacularLives.com or visit (616) 502-8632.

