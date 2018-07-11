Specialty Eye Institute - 7/11/18

Specialty Eye Institute
10:30 AM, Jul 11, 2018

Clint Simpson, M.D., Specialty Eye Institute, talks about National Cataract Awareness Month.  For more information, please visit their website www.specialtyeyeinstitute.com or by calling (877) 852-8463.

FOX 47 News
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clint Simpson, M.D., Specialty Eye Institute, talks about National Cataract Awareness Month.  For more information, please visit their website www.specialtyeyeinstitute.com or by calling (877) 852-8463.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top